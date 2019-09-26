Business briefs 3

Garmin forays into luxury watches segment, unveils 5 editions starting Rs 1.41 lakh * Garmin, which is known for range of global positioning system (GPS) solutions, on Thursday announced the launch of five luxury watch editions in the Indian market, priced Rs 1.41 lakh onwards.

"Luxury watches command a premium pricing but in terms of technology, there isn't much," Ali Rizvi, national sales manager - Garmin India said. Garmin’s world class technology is embedded into these editions and come with built-in music storage, Garmin Pay, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based Pulse Ox2 sensor among other features, he added.

* * * *

NetFoundry spun off as subsidiary of Tata Communications * Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications on Thursday announced that NetFoundry, a software and business developed under its innovation and entrepreneurship programme, has been spun off as an independent subsidiary of the Tata Communications Group.

"By spinning off NetFoundry, we want to help this innovative, ambitious start-up boost its speed of execution and capture a larger share of a nascent market," Tri Pham, chief strategy officer of Tata Communications said in a statement. With this spin off, Tata Communications hopes to help North Carolina-based company accelerate its growth. The software-as-a-service startup is the first project under Tata Communications’ 'Shape the Future innovation programme' to be spun off into a new subsidiary, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)