Bharti Airtel Chief People Officer for India and South Asia Gautam Anand has resigned, the telecom company said on Thursday.

An Airtel spokesperson confirmed the exit and said Anand is leaving due to personal reasons.

Till a successor for the position is named, the functions will report to Airtel's CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal, the spokesperson added.

