REFILE-White House's Kudlow sees trade deal promise in China's commodities markets moves

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 23:19 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday told FOX Business Network that China's moves in commodities markets in recent days, namely its purchases of soybeans and pork, helped him believe the country may soon reach a trade deal with the United States.

"I would say that mood music, if you will, is very positive going into the negotiations" with the U.S. and Chinese principles in coming weeks, Kudlow said. "This is a very, very good beginning. We haven't seen this kind of thing."

COUNTRY : United States
