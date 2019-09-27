Growatt Launched a Series of Workshops and New Products in India

Shine Elite, the training workshop series organized by Growatt was held in Mumbai and Ahmedabad at the start of September. New residential and commercial inverters were launched and attracted a large number of visitors at Renewable Energy India Expo, the biggest annual gathering of the Indian solar industry.

"India is one of the biggest solar markets in the world and is the strategic overseas market for Growatt. We entered the Indian solar market in 2011," said Rucas Wang, Growatt Regional Director. "And our team in India has been growing. Now we have an experienced local service team with over 15 service engineers."

"In addition, we've established our service center and warehouse in Hyderabad, where we have sufficient inventory of inverter service parts and replacements. A toll-free service hotline has also been set up to provide fast response for our customers. Usually our service team can provide solutions for clients within 48 hours when an issue of the inverter occurs. And for systems in some remote areas, we can solve the issues within 72 hours," Wang continued.

The new X series inverters for residential and commercial solar have been launched in India. MIN 2500-6000TL-X with compact and elegant design is the most up-to-date solution for residential solar systems. MAC 50-60KTL-X is the ideal solution for Indian commercial and industrial solar plants. "Product innovation and quality are the focus of Growatt and has driven our strong sales growth in Indian rooftop sector over the past eight years," Wang said.

Looking forward, Wang is confident and optimistic, "We have a wide range of inverter offerings and brand new up-to-date inverters have been introduced into India. In addition, we have a big team in India. By far we have over 15 local service engineers with support from senior service engineers from headquarters in Shenzhen, and thus our service capability has been significantly improved. With such strong foundation, in the near future we are looking for exponential growth in India!"

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190927/2594370-1