International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Refined soya oil futures slide on ample stocks

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 27-09-2019 13:12 IST
Refined soya oil futures slide on ample stocks

Refined soya oil prices dipped 0.02 per cent to Rs 763 per 10 kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators trimmed their bets amid adequate supply at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for October delivery declined by Rs 1.55, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 763 per 10 kg with an open interest of 38,650 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019