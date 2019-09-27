Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on uptick in demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 30.5 to Rs 2,125 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as participants accumulated positions on spot demand. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded higher by Rs 30.5, or 1.46 per cent, at Rs 2,125 per quintal with an open interest of 42,280 lots.

Similarly, cottonseed oil cake for January delivery was trading higher by Rs 31.5, or 1.53 per cent, at Rs 2,094 per quintal with an open interest of 17,210 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

