OnePlus Unveils New OnePlus 7T and New OnePlus TV

Entering A New Era

OnePlus continues a breakthrough year with the launch of the OnePlus 7T with a new 90Hz fluid display and the OnePlus TV with smart interconnectivity capabilities

NEW DELHI, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, the global technology brand, unveiled yesterday its new and highly anticipated OnePlus 7T. Following the launch of the company's OnePlus 7 series earlier in the year, OnePlus is extending its flagship excellence by bringing its signature buttery-smooth 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display to all of its flagship devices. OnePlus also launched yesterday in New Delhi the company's first flagship smart TV -- the OnePlus TV, a device combining imagination and intelligence to seamlessly connect mobile and home networks for the future of interconnectivity.

The Shenzhen-based technology company has, since founding in 2014, been making flagship devices only to deliver the best Android flagship experience possible to its users. With the launch of its latest flagship products with a robust performance, bold designs and an ultra-smooth display, OnePlus aims to enrich the digital experience of consumers across the globe by challenging the incumbents in the smartphone sector with a premium flagship experience.

Yesterday's launch is the latest milestone in a breakthrough year for OnePlus. After strengthening its position as the top brand in the Indian premium smartphone segment, OnePlus took the momentous leap into the top four OEMs in the U.S. premium smartphone market. The milestones continued in May with the UK release of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus' first next-generation phone.

"OnePlus always strives to deliver the best technology and 'fast and smooth' experience possible to its users," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "The OnePlus 7T is a combination of style and substance, with industry-leading technology including the super smooth 90 Hz display, and new triple-camera set-up, and an unmatched user experience."

The OnePlus TV is currently only available in India.

OnePlus 7T

This is the OnePlus 7T, our bold new take on flagship excellence. From its stunning design to its robust software and hardware such as the industry-leading 90Hz refresh rate display, the OnePlus 7T is built to impress in every way possible and deliver a fast and smooth flagship experience.

The announcement yesterday of its newest flagship device, the OnePlus 7T, builds on OnePlus' legacy of combining user feedback with groundbreaking design. OnePlus 7 Pro users fell in love with the industry's first 90Hz QHD AMOLED screen, and the new OnePlus 7T continues the trend with the unveiling of a new 90Hz fluid display screen.

In development since 2017, the 90Hz fluid display was an early investment into the most highly-used component on any phone, the screen. Built using a new 'Smooth Formula,' the 90Hz fluid display is a marriage of software and hardware engineering. The new 'Smooth Formula' has sped up the screen efficiency response rate to just 40 milliseconds, 38% faster than a typical smartphone. The new OnePlus 90Hz fluid display is undoubtedly the display of the future, the new silky standard for any flagship smartphone.

Striking New Design

The new OnePlus 7T features a bold new approach to house its robust triple-camera setup with superior quality within a well-polished circular ring module, striking an elegant balance between the elongated phone body and the three lenses.

Featured in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, the OnePlus 7T radiates a soft gleam as light bounces off of its beautifully crafted 4th generation matte-frosted glass material.

Complete Immersion

With a responsive 90 Hz refresh rate and the latest HDR10+ certification, the OnePlus 7T's Fluid Display is not just smooth to touch, but also vivid in its display ability and incredibly immersive.

The incredibly smooth 90 Hz refresh rate is enhanced by over 370 optimizations made in OnePlus' bespoke OxygenOS for seamless visuals and boasts an ultra-responsive touch design.Scrolling through social media or playing the most demanding video game titles on the OnePlus 7T will be more fluid than ever before.

With an astonishing brightness of up to 1,000 nits, content viewed on the OnePlus 7T will be clearer and more vivid even under direct sunlight. The TÜV Rheinland "Eye Comfort" certified display is safer and more comfortable to view at night for some bedtime reading.

With HDR10+ support, the OnePlus 7T is able to produce deeper blacks and brighter whites for a more true-to-life visuals for watching movies, playing games and browsing through photos.

Fast and Smooth Performance

Faster, smoother, and more efficient. OnePlus 7T is powered by the robust Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform, empowering users to streamline daily multitasking and play the most graphically intensive games and videos with ease.

With blazing fast UFS 3.0 storage, the OnePlus 7T enables faster file transfers and offers ample room for storing additional files, photos, music and videos. With the further optimized RAM Boost, memory is intelligently allocated the more the flagship is used for an increasingly smoother app performance.

Aside from its robust performance, OnePlus 7T also boasts a set of powerful dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos® for a more immersive and dynamic movie and gaming experience with or without headphones. Dolby Atmos® audio optimizations constructs a crisper, louder and more balanced soundstage for users to stay immersed in the entertainment content.

The OnePlus 7T's fast and smooth performance is further reinforced by the new fast charge technology, Warp Charge 30T. The new charging technology is able to fill up the phone within one hour, 23% quicker than Warp Charge 30 and simultaneously keep the phone body cool and charging speed constant even while graphically intensive game is running.

Our bespoke OxygenOS is the backbone of the fast and smooth experience the OnePlus 7T delivers. It enhances stock Android with over 370 rigorous optimizations made and boasts a sophisticated design to provide sleek visuals and useful features for more control.

Moreover, OnePlus 7T is the first smartphone officially preloaded with Android 10, Google's latest version of Android, which offers premium features users can personalize to their wants and needs.

Most Versatile Camera Kit

Encased in the polished circular module is our most capable and versatile triple camera setup yet, empowering users to capture the world in stunning detail on the go.

The OnePlus 7T features the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, a ½-inch large image sensor with a 7P lens, a large aperture of f/1.6 and OIS. This powerful sensor is guaranteed to provide users with quality images regardless of the scene being captured. The primary lens is completed by a 2xzoom lens to provide users with a variety of focal ranges to discover new and interesting photo compositions, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an expansive 117-degree field of view for wider viewing angles.

Among the various camera modes, the new Macro Mode featured on the OnePlus 7T encourages users to get up close to a focus distance of 2.5cm and discover the stunning details of life that often go unnoticed such as the delicate dew on a leaf or flower petals.

The OnePlus 7T empowers its users by enabling them to shoot videos interchangeably between all three lenses while simultaneously stabilizing the footage by leveraging its superior stabilization technology. To further enrich Nightscapes, users are now able to utilize the ultra-wide angle lens to incorporate a wider field of view into their shot to capture more of the stunning night time scenery before them.

The entire camera kit on the OnePlus 7T is optimized with OnePlus' in-house developed photography engine, UltraShot Engine, to deliver breathtaking photos even in low light settings.

OnePlus TV

The new OnePlus TV is carefully crafted to deliver a smarter, more intuitive and seamless internet experience from outdoors to indoors through the integration of the most advanced software and hardware available. OnePlus entered the TV industry with the same "Never Settle" mindset it brought to the smartphone industry almost 6 years ago, when it released its first devices in 2014. The launch of the OnePlus TV brings more than a premium television set, offering industry-leading picture and sound quality, stunning exterior design and a curated streaming experience. OnePlus has redefined what role the TV plays in the home through seamless connection between the smartphone and TV.

The OnePlus TV introduces a new device built to be the central hub of a connected smart home, integrating the different technological aspects of everyday life by converging mobile with space-based technologies. The OnePlus TV is the company's first step into the connected home market, bringing seamless and intelligent interactions with immersive content consumption into the center of the home. Hungama, Eros and Zee5 content has been deep-integrated into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and Youtube. The OnePlus TV will first be available to its passionate and supportive users in India, where the company is celebrating five years of exceptional, community-driven growth. OnePlus has established strong relationships with India-based content providers to guarantee TV users have access to their favorite programs. In the future, OnePlus plans to launch TVs in China, Europe and North America, after securing relationships with local and regional content providers.

The landmark debuts continued yesterday with the announcement of OnePlus' first-ever smart TV devices, the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro. Both devices will first be available in India.

"We didn't want to make an ordinary smart TV, we wanted to make a TV that would meet the highest standard in the industry, and one that would be a breakthrough in users' home internet experience, " said Lau.

Sleek Minimalist Design

OnePlus TV features superior craftsmanship and embodies the company's elegant and minimalist design philosophy. The TV body boasts a slim unified profile to fit into any living room setting and interior décor without adding clutter.

With a nearly bezel-less screen and a moving sound bar, OnePlus' smart TV provides an even more immersive and riveting home entertainment experience.

Display

OnePlus TV's 55-inch 4K QLED display is capable of delivering a more vivid and dynamic picture quality for content viewed on the screen. With a very high color range of NTSC 120%, images and videos are always rendered in crisp quality and more vibrant colors.

With Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, images displayed on the OnePlus TV are constantly optimized on a scene-by-scene (and even frame-by-frame) basis, rendering more detail and better color accuracy to be displayed across all content displayed.

OnePlus TV houses a powerful Gamma Color Magic chipset to help with picture processing and rendering. The platform works by using a collection of carefully optimized algorithms to deliver smoother, clearer and more natural viewing experience with videos whether it's ultra HD content streamed online or over satellite services.

Alluring Sound

Nestled within the OnePlus TV is a powerful 50W 8-speaker setup to deliver the most dynamic and three-dimensional soundstage.

With 4 full-range front-facing speakers, 2 front-facing tweeters for the highs and 2 rear subwoofers for the bass, a richer and more immersive audio experience is established for replenishing the living room with the most haunting audio from the OnePlus TV.

Powered by Dolby Atmos for a cinematic sound, the OnePlus TV is able to provide a surreal surround sound experience, bringing normally unheard audio clarity to life across all sound channels.

OxygenOS TV

The OnePlus TV is powered by Android TV for a seamless transition from the company's flagship devices to the big screen.

OnePlus also cooperated with Google and Amazon to bring the American technology giant's respective smart assistants, Google Assistant and Alexa, onto the OnePlus TV.

Advanced integrations through the OnePlus Connect app provides users with additional control such as TypeSync, Quick App Switch, Smart Volume Control, Screenshots and more to enjoy a simpler and more intuitive smart living experience.

The OnePlus TV is currently only available in India.

SKU-wise Price, Availability and Offers

Product

Configuration

Price in INR

OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue

8+128

37,999

OnePlus 7T Glacier Blue

8+256

39,999

OnePlus 7T Frosted Silver

8+128

37,999

OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro

N/A

99,900

OnePlus TV 55Q1

N/A

69,900

Bullets Wireless 2 (Olive Green)

N/A

5,990

Customers will also be able to purchase the OnePlus 7T and experience the new OnePlus TV at the exclusive pop-ups in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad starting at 2 pm exclusively on 27 September. Open sales for both the OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T begin on 28th September, 2019. Prime Early access sale on Amazon.in and sale on oneplus.in begins at 12 noon on 28 September. Open sale on Amazon.in begins at 12 am on 29 September.

Offers are as follows:

Customers are entitled to launch offers including upto INR 1500 instant discount on purchase of OnePlus 7T through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards across channels including oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores and select partner retail outlets.

Starting 28 September, users purchasing the OnePlus TV on Amazon.in will be entitled to get INR 5000 Amazon Pay cashback and additional instant discount of INR 2000 for purchases made through SBI debit and Credit cards. Users purchasing the OnePlus 7T can avail instant discount of INR 2000 on purchases made through SBI credit and debit cards. Starting 5 October, users can avail instant discount of INR 4000 on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and INR 5000 instant discount on purchase of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Additionally, 3 months of no-cost EMI is available on select channels on purchase of the OnePlus 7T across channels and 6 months of no-cost EMI on all popular bank credit and debit cards on purchase of the Oneplus TV on Amazon.in. Additionally, OnePlus has teamed up with Airtel to offer several benefits. In addition to doubling data benefits, the partnership will also offer accessories voucher for oneplus.in for INR 500, 3 months free Netflix membership, a 1 year free Amazon Prime Video membership, Airtel TV Premium membership, a Wynk membership as well as Airtel Secure.

The OnePlus 7T will be available starting on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, all OnePlus exclusive retail stores as well as partner stores. The OnePlus TV will be available on Amazon.in and will be available for experience at all OnePlus Experience Stores.

