INFIDIGIT Seizes Two Big Award Wins for E-Commerce Giant Myntra

Adds a DMA Echo Award and mCube Award to its Fast-Growing List of Honours

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

INFIDIGIT continues its dream run with more search marketing & SEO award wins. The budding SEO service company, along with the popular e-commerce platform, Myntra, clinched a mCube Award and a DMA Echo Award for a unique and effective search marketing strategy. INFIDIGIT won these awards for its two campaigns - “How Myntra gained 84 times greater ROI from SEO than Paid” & “How Myntra and INFIDIGIT overachieved SEO revenue bets.”

INFIDIGIT, a promising SEO company in India, has a young and skilled team of SEO and content professionals on board that it takes pride in. They worked diligently alongside the Search Marketing and Product Engineering teams at Myntra to develop and implement a sound search marketing strategy that would help them achieve their sales and revenue goals in record time.

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of INFIDIGIT said, “It is exhilarating to see our efforts bearing fruit with these two back-to-back awards. Both teams have put in several months of dedicated work to make this happen. Myntra has been more than welcoming of our innovations and recommendations, implementing all ideas flawlessly.”

About INFIDIGIT

INFIDIGIT is a Mumbai based SEO first agency with clients across the globe. Founder Kaushal Thakkar and his young team of digital marketing experts spearhead the SEO industry in ASIA. The young team of professionals strongly believes that data drives decisions, and are known to deliver exceptional results, bringing in laurels such as the Search Engine Land Awards, DMA ECHO Awards, Indian Digital Marketing Awards, Digital Crest Awards, Masters of Modern Marketing Awards (mCube), among many more.

About Myntra

Myntra is India's most popular online shopping platform for Indian and international fashion brands. The Myntra marketplace stocks more than 2,000 top fashion and lifestyle labels, including H&M, Roadster, MAC, WROGN, House of Pataudi, HRX by Hrithik Roshan, etc. Delivering to over 19,000 pin codes across India, Myntra has the latest collections of women's clothing, men's clothing and kids' clothing, made from premium, high-quality materials. Some of their popular products include T-shirts, jeans, sherwani and saree, to name a few.

