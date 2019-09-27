Fibre-based technologies to be key enabler for Digital India: BIF

The pace of India’s digital communications progress will be adversely impacted without an immediate roll-out of fibre across the country, industry body Broadband India Forum (BIF) has said. India lags on this front currently and urgent steps are required to address the situation, it said.

"The challenge as regards to enhancing fibre investments is due to the infrastructure providers' inability to secure right of way to lay the broadband fibre network across states and local municipalities," BIF said in a release. It cautioned that India’s digital communications progress will be "impacted adversely" without the immediate roll out of fibre across the country.

BIF President TV Ramachandran said that investments made by India in increasing and optimising its fibre network will play a significant role in enabling the country to get ready for the next-generation of communications technologies.

