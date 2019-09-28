Nine Shopping Hacks From Buyhatke for Upcoming Online Sale Season

BANGALORE, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyhatke, a price comparison website, which helps provide best deals and offers from all leading online stores, is simplifying shopping hacks that will help shoppers grab maximum benefits during this year's upcoming online sales from two leading online e-commerce retailers.

Here are some of the top shopping hacks that would help shoppers grab maximum benefits during this year's online sale season.

1. Check Where the Cashback Goes

The word 'discount' brings a smile to our faces, but 'cashback' - not so much. And that's because cashbacks are complex. Some online stores do not allow shoppers to spend the entire amount in their store wallet, at once, in which case the wallet cashback is basically useless. Therefore, shoppers need to check the kind of cashback they are being rewarded with. And if it goes to the store wallet, better check all the conditions that apply on redeeming the balance.

2. Use Credit Cards

All these sales are a good opportunity for shoppers to improve their CIBIL score. Besides, with a credit card, shoppers can buy many products with offers and pay monthly EMIs, which is light on their pocket too. And if they don't have plans to shop this season, they can share their credit card with their friends, who are of course ready to pay back in time. In case none of the friends want the credit card, shoppers can simply list it on UseMyCards.com, or simply UMC, which is an absolutely safe and secure P2P bank card sharing platform. Sharing on UMC is similar to sharing card with friends, only that UMC never asks for card details. This way, shoppers can still improve their CIBIL score without even buying a thing.

3. Hail Referrals

Referrals are akin to making money out of thin air. Smart shoppers make a lot via referrals before the sale and spend their referral coins/points during the sale for purchasing products. For instance, Flipkart has tie ups with many apps like Ola, Zomato, Oyo and more, where users just have to avail services/make a purchase on these apps embedded in the Flipkart mobile app in order to earn Flipkart Supercoins. These Flipkart Supercoins can be used to get additional discounts on listed products and buy services on many other apps. A simple Ola ride booked via Flipkart mobile app yields a reward of 5 Flipkart Supercoins. Similarly, different e-commerce platforms have different ways of gifting shoppers with reward points that they can spend while shopping. In a nutshell, don't ignore referrals.

4. Check Price History

Sale or no sale, a mere glance at the price graph of a particular product could be an eye-opener. There is nothing new about most e-commerce platforms hiking the price of products a few weeks or months before the 'grand sale', and bringing it back to the same price during the sale.

But instead of taking a holy oath to never shop during a sale again, shoppers can try price comparison tools like Buyhatke, MySmartPrice to check price history of the products they wish to buy. Using these tools is no rocket science; just check whether or not the deduction in the price is genuine. If it's genuine, go right ahead with the purchase. If not, set a price alert to buy it for the best price in the future.

5. Avail Bank Card Offers

While most shoppers think availing just about any bank card offer is practically impossible, there are websites like UseMyCards.com that make it possible by matching a buyer/shopper with users that have the right debit/credit cards to help them avail any bank card offer on popular online stores. All they have to do is offer a small commission to the card holders who help them purchase the product.

6. Use 'Pay Later' on Flipkart

Flipkart and Amazon recently launched the option for shoppers to pay for the product later, if they cannot afford to pay right away. However, the 'Pay Later' option has credit limit, which increases or decreases based on how timely the repayments have been made. So shoppers need to make sure their 'Pay Later' repayments are always on time, so that they can shop more expensive products during the sale.

7. Look for the Best Price

Most shoppers just assume that the product listed on a sale is the best price they can get for it, which may not be true. Different e-commerce platforms have different profit margins for different products, which is why it is quite possible to find a better price for the product even when it is listed on a 'grand sale'.

But shoppers can make sure they are looking at the best price with the help of price comparison websites like Buyhatke, SmartPrix, PriceCheckIndia etc.

8. Apply Coupon Codes

Applying a coupon code is never the problem. The problem begins when the shopper has to swim through an ocean of coupons to find that one coupon which gets them the discount. And that is comparable to finding a needle in a haystack. So, a shopper finds it safe to assume that there are no available coupons for them.

And while most shoppers would continue with their assumption, there are browser plugins like Buyhatke that find and apply all the coupons a shopper is eligible for, even the hidden ones, at the cart checkout. It is understandable that coupon codes could be a headache, but finding the right coupons always pays off.

9. Look for Gift Card Discounts

Not many shoppers go the extra mile to find additional discount, especially when the additional discount is extra difficult to find. Also, one doesn't know what they don't know. For instance, not many shoppers know that there are platforms like Buyhatke Gift Cards, Cardpool, Woohoo.in and more, that allow shoppers to purchase e-commerce store gift cards at discounted rates. For example, one can purchase gift cards at a flat 3% discount on Buyhatke.

So these were some of the top hacks that shoppers can use this sale season to shop smarter than ever. Shopping, whether out of fun or necessity, is something one cannot avoid. However, what can be avoided is spending more than they should.

About Buyhatke:

Buyhatke Internet Pvt. Ltd. is India's leading price comparison tool and also an affiliate partner to Flipkart and many other popular e-commerce brands.

About UseMyCards:

UseMyCards.com is a subsidiary of Buyhatke Internet Pvt. Ltd. UseMyCards.com is a safe and secure P2P Bank Card Sharing platform that helps shoppers avail any kind of bank card offers with the help of card holders listed on the platform. PWR

