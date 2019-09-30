Waitara Kaumātua Housing Trust congratulated on opening of new flats

The Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulates Te Atiawa Kaumātua Housing Trust on today's opening of four new kaumātua flats in Waitara.

"This project is partnered by Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Atiawa Kaumātua Housing Trust to ensure that there are warm, healthy housing options for kaumātua, " Minister Mahuta says.

The Trust was set up in 1992 specifically to provide social housing options for elders in the Taranaki region.

Te Puni Kōkiri Māori Housing Network has invested $705,246 into the project and walked alongside the Trust to support the completion of this project.

Minister Mahuta commends the Trust on their resilience towards creating housing options in Waitara, despite a devastating fire that gutted one of their whare about three years ago.

"This community has turned a tragedy into opportunity, making this housing development a real advantage for kaumātua and the whānau.

"It is clear to me the Waitara whānau are passionate about enhancing lives in the Taranaki community- from our rangatahi to our pakeke.

"Housing is a significant priority for whānau Māori. It is widely recognized that housing is a major determinant of health and well-being, and social and economic resilience," Nanaia Mahuta says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)