PMS Bazaar Launches Much Awaited PMS & AIF Event - PMS & AIF Summit 2.0

PMS Bazaar, India's First online portal for PMS & AIF comparison, Investment and analytics, will launch the much anticipated PMS & AIF Summit 2.0, on 18 October 2019 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. Envisioning with the befitting theme of 'The Next Big shift' the PMS & AIF Summit 2.0, aims to imbibe the right knowledge on PMS & AIF.

PMS & AIF Industry has been growing robustly for the past 5 years. PMS investor count has significantly increased from 40,104 in September-2014 to 1,44,879 clients in Jun-2019, which is absolute growth of 261.26%. The assets under management (AUM) of discretionary PMS has grown from INR 6,96,449.23 Crore in September 2014 to INR 13,28,285.45 Crore in June-2019. AIF commitments has grown from INR 16,736.46 Crore in September-2014 to INR 2,82,148.35 Crore in March-2019. The Summit 2.0 is promoted by the PMS bazaar, in order to make investors and Advisors community to benefit from the future exponential growth potential of PMS & AIF.

Credited with the accolades of every delegate participated in the previous year's event, who were glued to their seats for the entire session; there is widespread belief that PMS bazaar will surely make the summit PMS & AIF 2.0 even more enthralling.

The Summit will provide the current and right information from the Leaders of the PMS & AIF about;

Need for PMS

Need for AIF The Industry

Various PMS & AIF products offerings PMS & AIF Investment philosophy

Equity market outlook The Summit will display tell-tale signals empirically, which are pointing towards the PMS & AIF industry as 'The Next Big shift'. Noted Veterans of the industry will be deliberating their knowledge, to quote a few, Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal, Mr. Bharat Shah of ASK, Mr. Nimesh Shah of ICICI-Pru, Mr. Balasubramanian of Aditya Birla, Mr. Shankar Sharma of First Global, Mr. Hiren Ved of Alchemy, Mr. Anup Maheshwari of IIFL, and so on the list goes.

The event will provide a fantastic opportunity to investors, financial Advisors, Wealth Managers, Family Offices, Research analysts, Product Team from wealth counters and Company Executives, to interact and get insights on PMS & AIF from the Industry Veterans.

