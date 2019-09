BRIEF-S&P Says China Rating Affirmed At 'A+/A-1'; Outlook Stable

S&P Global Ratings: * S&P SAYS CHINA RATING AFFIRMED AT 'A+/A-1'; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS CHINA'S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS ITS VIEW THAT CHINA WILL MAINTAIN ABOVE-AVERAGE HEADLINE GDP GROWTH * S&P SAYS EXPECT CHINA'S REAL GDP PER CAPITA GROWTH TO REMAIN ABOVE 5% ANNUALLY IN THE NEXT THREE YEARS

* S&P SAYS CHINA'S STABLE OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS ITS VIEW THAT CHINA WILL SEE IMPROVED FISCAL PERFORMANCE OVER THE NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS * S&P SAYS CHINESE ECONOMY ALSO LIKELY TO FACE ELEVATED UNCERTAINTIES OWING TO U.S.-CHINA TENSIONS

* S&P SAYS MAY RAISE ITS RATINGS ON CHINA IF CREDIT GROWTH SLOWS FURTHER AND IS SUSTAINED BELOW NOMINAL INCOME GROWTH * S&P SAYS CHINA'S ECONOMIC GROWTH IS LIKELY TO SLOW FURTHER IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS Source text : http://bit.ly/2n18OuZ

