DefExpo 2020 website launched to provide online services to exhibitors

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched the website of 11th edition of DefEXpo, to be held in Lucknow from 05 - 08 February 2020, here today. The website, www.defexpo.gov.in, provides online services to exhibitors, besides hosting informative content about the product profile of DPSUs and Ordnance Factories.

The website enables exhibitors to register and book space online as per their requirements on the first-come-first-serve basis, make online payments, book conference halls and venues for Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings. Exhibitors can avail early bird discounts by booking space on the website before October 31, 2019.

Trade visitors will be able to buy their tickets on the website for visiting the show during business days i.e. 05 - 07 February 2020. Entry for the general public will be free on February 08, 2020. However, general visitors are required to pre-register on the website and they would be sent e-tickets on their registered email ids. Exhibitors and visitors will be able to send their queries using the 'Contact us' menu on the website.

Media persons may also register online at the website for the coverage of DefExpo 2020.

