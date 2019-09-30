Huawei Announces Spread the Joy Campaign with a Series of Bright Offers for Indian Consumers this Diwali

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• With festive-season around the corner, Huawei introduces both offline and online offers on a wide range of products between September 29th and October 4th 2019

• Huawei Y9 prime 2019, Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei MATE 20 Pro, Huawei MediaPad T5, Huawei Watch GT sport and Huawei Watch GT classic is up for grabs, along with exciting offers and schemes on Amazon; Huawei MediaPad M5 lite and Huawei Watch GT Active is available on Flipkart

• Offline offers are available on Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 lite

Adding to the festive fervour of the season, Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smartphones, tablets & wearables, which includes Huawei Y9 prime 2019, Huawei Y9 2019, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei MATE 20Pro, Huawei MediaPad T5, Huawei Watch GT sport, Huawei Watch GT classic and Huawei Watch GT Active, between September 29 and October 4, 2019. Consumers can avail of the offers on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. At offline stores, Huawei is offering product combos and discounts on Y9 Prime, P30 Pro and P30 lite. Huawei will also be launching Freelace, Minispeaker on September 29th.

With exceptional looks coupled with best-in-class features, Huawei’s range of tablets, smartphones and wearables offer unmatched consumer experiences that complements their modern fast paced lifestyles. The eight-day period offer consumers a window to buy Huawei’s best-selling smartphones, smart watches and tablets, at jaw-dropping discounts and combo offers. There are also a range of offers that are applicable during the Amazon Freedom Sale. Some key ones include instant discounts, No Cost EMIs, cash backs, exchanges and product combos.

Online Offers

Products available exclusively on Amazon.in

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

The all new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is Huawei’s first ever pop-up camera smartphone. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 sports a 16MP Auto Pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture and comes with 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, f/2.4 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The smartphone boasts of a 4000 mAh powerful battery. One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

Priced at INR 15,990, Y9 Prime is available on Amazon with a host of offers which include instant cashback of INR 500 on Amazon Pay, 6 months No-Cost EMI and discount of INR 1500 in exchange of an old device.

Huawei P30 lite

The P30 lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kind of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is a gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their life, watching brilliant colours unfold.

Originally priced at INR 19,990, the smartphone is available at an exciting discount of INR 15,990 with benefits of 6 months No-Cost EMI.

Huawei Y9

Huawei Y9 brings ultimate entertainment experience with its 6.5" screen & 3D curved design. The sleek and elegant make of the Y9 makes it a must have device. A 4000mAh battery and the ultra-high-performance 12nm Kirin 710 chipset of Huawei Y9 provide excellent power efficiency and long lasting battery life. The device comes with Light sensors, Proximity sensors, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope and a fingerprint sensor.

The device is exclusively available on Amazon at a discounted price of INR 12,990 during the sale.

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough technology innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of the Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience, incredibly astonishing.

Huawei P30 Pro is available on Amazon at a discounted price of INR 63,990 bringing to the consumers a flat discount of INR 8000. They can also avail benefits, such as the 9 months No Cost EMI.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone and the first Mate series phone in India. The premium device boasts of a triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features such as the reverse wireless charging. It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.

Originally priced at INR 64,990, Mate 20 Pro is available on Amazon at a reduced price of INR 49990. Consumers are also got a Huawei GT watch worth INR 16,990 absolutely free. Another exciting offer on the product is the 9 months No-Cost EMI.

Huawei MediaPad T5

Huawei MediaPad T5 is thin, light and durable. The tablet is elegantly designed with a metal body, and stands out for its luxurious look. At the same time its slimness, lightweight design delivers spectacular hand-feeling. The 10.1-inch tablet supports 4G, 3G, 2G and Wi-Fi high speed data connections. Huawei MediaPad T5 comes with an IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels FHD display

Supporting high-speed Internet connectivity, a single nano-SIM card, office work, GPS navigation, and other features, the T5 functions as a smart assistant and entertainment center. Its 5100 mAh (TYP) battery and Smart Power-Saving technology allows you to enjoy 1080P videos to up to 10 hours.

Consumers are able to avail of the 16 GB and 32 GB variants at a discounted price of INR 11,990 and INR 13,990 respectively, on Amazon.

Huawei watch GT Sport

Huawei watch GT Sport is an ultra-thin professional sports watch with a sustaining battery life of up to two weeks, and integrated smart features such as scientific sleep monitoring, fitness monitoring, information assistance, heart rate monitoring, GPS functionalities, and more. Its light and modern design, scratch-resistance, scientific fitness guidance, and accurate health monitoring perfectly suit professional athletes who are looking for an everyday casual and professional sports wear.

Huawei Watch GT Sport is available exclusively on Amazon at a discounted price of INR 9,999, providing consumers a discount of Rs 5,991 on its actual price.

Huawei Watch GT Classic

The Watch GT Classic is a great smartwatch for keeping track of your daily life. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and boasts of a two-week long battery life. It runs on Huawei's own watch software and works perfectly for tracking all your workouts. It also comes with 5ATM waterproof rating.

Huawei Watch GT Classic is available on Amazon at a discounted price of INR 11,990, providing consumers a discount of Rs 5,000 on its actual price of INR 16,990.

Products available exclusively on Flipkart.com

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite

The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite is a brand new tablet launched by Huawei that is on sale for the first time on 29th September. Powered by a powerful 8-core processor for peak performance, the tab supports gaming, web browsing or catching up on emails. The EMUI 8.0 software ensures a clean and user-friendly experience. A 7,500 mAh long-lasting battery is augmented with Huawei QuickCharge technology.

Powerful Speakers with Fine-tuned Audio which are co-engineered with Harman Kardon®, the tablet's quad-speaker system delivers fine-tuned and precisely optimised concert hall audio effects, more bass, and less distortion.

MediaPad M5 lite is exclusively available on Flipkart at INR 21, 990, along with an exciting exchange offer. There is also an option of 12 month no cost EMI that consumers can avail of.

Huawei watch GT Active

Huawei watch GT Active is a slim and strong Huawei professional watch which is resilient to accidents because of its ceramic bezel design, stainless steel shell and DLC coating. The Watch GT Active has the large 46mm watch face and sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is available in orange and dark green colour variants.

The watch can monitor the wearer’s heart rate, sleep rate and supports a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities. It also has a new Triathlon mode that can record an entire triathlon, including transition times.

Huawei Watch GT Sport is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of INR 9,999 giving the consumers a discount of Rs 5,991, on its actual price of INR 15,990.

Offline Offers

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

The all new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is Huawei’s first ever pop-up camera smartphone. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 sports a 16MP Auto Pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture and comes with 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, f/2.4 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The smartphone boasts of a 4000 mAh powerful battery. One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

At offline stores, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is available to the consumers at the market price of Rs. 15,990, in combination with a Huawei AM61 worth INR 2,999, a Bluetooth earphone to help you tune-in to your favourite music or video content on the go!

Huawei P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough technology innovations and ingenious Camera design. The quad-camera setup of the Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience, incredibly astonishing.

At offline stores, the smartphone is available at the discounted price of INR 63,990, with Huawei AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth INR 2,999 for free.

Huawei P30 lite

The P30 lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kind of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is a gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their life, watching brilliant colours unfold.

At offline stores, Huawei P30 lite is priced at INR 19,990 and is available in a 6 GB +128 GB variant in combination with Huawei’s AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth INR 2,999.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com.

For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuaweimobileIN

• Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiIndia

• YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVmGe--ynG_Fhdg3z2KRMQ

• Instagram: www.instagram.com/huaweimobilein

Image 1: Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Image 2: Huawei watch GT Sport

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)