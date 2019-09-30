Premium Menswear Brand Selected Homme Announces Saif Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador

MUMBAI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium European Menswear brand Selected Homme has announced Saif Ali Khan as their brand ambassador in India. The epitome of sophistication and charisma, Saif lends himself seamlessly to the wide array of styles and silhouettes offered in the Autumn Winter 2019 collection of Selected Homme.

Selected Homme, the authentic brand with a minimalistic expression and a clear focus on quality is powered with two distinct philosophies - BLACK Label and WHITE Label. The brand offers superior styles for the evolved customer with an impeccable sense of taste & quality. The collection appeals to fashion-conscious men who have a keen sense of personal style. Selected Homme's collection ranges from ageless classics to contemporary essentials such as ultimate streetwear denims, bespoke tailored blazers, jackets, pinstripe suits and signature footwear.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India, said, "Selected Homme is a brand that embodies detailed aesthetics and high quality while being at the forefront of sustainability. The premium menswear category in India is on the rise with men desiring to sharpen their personalities with bespoke styling, and Selected addresses just that. We are delighted to partner with Saif Ali Khan as the unprecedented Selected Homme man and are excited to see how this relationship unravels."

Speaking on the partnership, Saif Ali Khan commented, "Selected Homme is an extension of my personality - sharp, under stated and striking! It's also a brand with a soul and that makes this partnership all the more meaningful. Selected is committed to making every collection as sustainable as possible. And sustainable down to the fibre, driving positive change in the way they're designed and sourced to create Selected products. I believe that's investing in the future and I'm excited to see how our synergies merge and unfold."

Saif Ali Khan features in the brand's Autumn Winter 2019 Campaign!

Shop now on https://www.selectedhomme.in/

Join the conversation on Instagram and facebook via @selectedindia

About Selected Homme:

Established in 1997, Selected Homme is a premium menswear brand, with a strong focus on quality, premium fabric and fit. Powered with two distinct philosophies - BLACK Label and WHITE Label, the brand offers superior styles for the evolved customer with impeccable sense of taste & quality. The collection appeals to fashion conscious men who have a keen sense of their personal style. Selected Homme is present in 15 countries through more than 2500 wholesalers worldwide.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the six BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, JUNAROSE and ONLY & SONS.

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com

Selected Homme is available at:

Mumbai | Delhi | Bangalore | Hyderabad | Ahmedabad | Chandigarh | Vishakhapatnam | Noida | Panjim PWR, | Panjim PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)