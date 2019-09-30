MINISO Appeared at India Retail Forum and Won India Most Admired Speciality Retailer of the Year

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Sept. 24th to 25th, MINISO was invited to attend the India Retail Forum (IRF), displaying new IP products cooperating with Marvel, the Forbidden City Culture, Pink Panther, We Bare Bears and Adventure Time, attracting property developers, retailers and franchisees to negotiate cooperation. MINISO was awarded the India Most Admired Speciality Retailer of the Year - Bags & Fashion Accessories by IRF for its popularity in the Indian market and great brand influence.

Founded in 2004, IRF is an annual event featuring exhibitions, awards, conferences and master classes. It provides a platform for real estate developers, international retail brands and suppliers to communicate, interact and negotiate business.

This year, IRF had more than 2,000 participants, including more than 100 participating companies and 750 retail brands. As an emerging IP cultural and creative popular store, MINISO has won the trust and recognition of consumers in India, and has expanded rapidly with its unique business model. It stands out among many first-tier international retail brands and occupies a certain market shares in the local market. Currently, MINISO has opened more than 100 stores in India.

Many real estate developers, retailers and franchisees consulted and communicated at the MINISO exhibition area. MINISO received nearly 400 real estate developers, agents and franchisees, and gained nearly 100 clear cooperation intentions during the IRF, attracting local media for interview, which showed the high popularity of the brand in the Indian market. The leader of MINISO Indian market also shared brand development status and experience with the CEOs of top international retail brands at the forum.

India is one of the fastest-growing overseas markets of MINISO's global development. According to the leader of MINISO Indian market, MINISO has more than 100 stores in India, covering over 50 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, covering almost all the first-tier cities. The goal is to double the number of stores by 2020. Also, MINISO has been authorized by the world's top IP Marvel. Currently, three MINISO x Marvel IP stores had been opened in India, the number of which is expected to reach 10 by the end of the year. Supported by the top IP, MINISO's sales in India will develop to a higher level.

