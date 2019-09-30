International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

NBCC bags Rs 400-cr contract to develop National Sports University in Imphal

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 21:12 IST
NBCC bags Rs 400-cr contract to develop National Sports University in Imphal

State-owned construction firm NBCC has bagged a Rs 400-crore contract to develop National Sports University at Imphal, Manipur.

NBCC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide project management consultancy for development of National Sports University at Imphal, Manipur, the company said in a filing.

The approximate cost of project would be Rs 400 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019