NBCC bags Rs 400-cr contract to develop National Sports University in Imphal

State-owned construction firm NBCC has bagged a Rs 400-crore contract to develop National Sports University at Imphal, Manipur.

NBCC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to provide project management consultancy for development of National Sports University at Imphal, Manipur, the company said in a filing.

The approximate cost of project would be Rs 400 crore, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)