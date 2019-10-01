Copper futures slip on weak global, domestic cues

Copper futures traded lower by Rs 3.24 at Rs 434.80 per kg on Tuesday as investors reduced their bets, taking weak cues from the global market. Traders said apart from subdued trends overseas, weak demand at spot market mainly pushed down copper prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for October delivery shed Rs 3.25, or 0.74 percent, to Rs 434.80 per kg in a business turnover of 2,522 lots. Similarly, copper contracts for November delivery traded down by Rs 3.55, or 0.8 percent, to Rs 438.65 per kg in a business turnover of 61 lots

In the international market, the metal was quoting lower by 0.73 percent to USD 5,725 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

