PGI India Launches “Men of Platinum” Marking the Emergence of A New Breed of Men - ‘Men of Character’

The need for a new definition of masculinity has never been felt more before. In the wake of various narratives through time ranging from archetypes of the alpha male, the provider, the strong & silent one, the ideal husband, the ideal son to the more recent narratives of the smooth achiever, toxic masculinity, gender equalization - it’s clear that today’s mainstream perception of masculinity stands a bit confused. The new world itself has brought about triggers of change that have enhanced the need to redefine what it means to be a man. Democratization, access to opportunity & finance has diminished the power, status & authority material wealth bestows, what used to set men apart & elevate them no longer does to that extent. The growing need for gender equality in society & diversity at the workplace has only added to this loss of power because a gender that identified itself with providing & responsibility no longer holds the solo mandate on it. Start-up culture has then worked at adding pressure – success now seems like it should be more within reach.

And so it’s quite imaginable that men ask what being a man today involve, what should men hold close? What are the values that call men out? What sets him apart?

Platinum Guild International – India lends a powerful and a much-desired narrative to masculinity as they foray into a new category – platinum jewellery for men. A category that has shown immense potential & yet seems underleveraged promises to be next game changer for Platinum. Launched as “Men of Platinum”, the campaign brings to light the emergence of a new breed of men, men of character. These are men whose values define them & mark of their character. They seek a greater purpose, they look for stature & not just status, meaning & not just material wealth. They don’t expect a life of privileges handed over – rather they build their own path with their values intact. They have the courage to pursue their dreams and bounce back if defeated, the ability to stand their ground & never retreat, the temperament to remain calm in the face adversity; they follow their belief system no matter the outcome. Their curiosity to learn and humility to carry people along & even get others to rally around them is remarkable. They are a source of inspiration – the men that most men aspire to be. These men have found platinum within; they are rare men of character.

Conceptualized and developed by Famous Innovations, the campaign was launched on the 18th of September, with interesting pre-buzz content on digital. Two social experiments marked the beginning of the campaign that aimed at testing a man’s character – his values & prove exactly how rare men with extraordinary values are – especially in adverse situations & more so when the stakes increase.

The campaign also consists of two brand TVCs with compelling narratives, demonstrating men who stand differentiated only on account of their values. The first film features Karan, a new father who rightfully asks for 3 months paternity leave. Much to the boss’s surprise, in his traditional mind men are the primary breadwinners and women are the primary caregivers. But Karan has a different belief system & the courage to stand up for it no matter what the odds. In the end its this belief system & the courage to stay true to it that wins him admiration of his boss.

The second film opens to a cover shoot of “Mr. Kumar” who is selected as the “Entrepreneur of the Year”. One sees his humility shine through, when he invites a bunch of people who shouldered the start-up risk with him to be part of this picture, fully acknowledging their role & the importance of carrying them along on this journey. What’s more endearing is him including his service staff too. It’s his belief in sharing the limelight in the most humble manner that earns him the respect of the photographer on the job.

The print campaign too celebrates these exemplary values with compelling narratives that highlights what it takes to be a man of platinum.

Through this campaign, PGI India brings to life examples of this new archetype – a man who holds these rare values dear & lives by them. The man today understands how inadequate his journey will be without values like perseverance, courage, humility, curiosity, authenticity or even the commitment to give back. He hence stands by them even though they are hard to abide by.

Platinum is the perfect fit for men like these. It is a metal that is rare to find, found in select locations in the world & requiring a mastery of skill to turn into jewellery – again something only a select few are capable of. It displays many rare qualities like natural whiteness, a high density, a high resistance to corrosion, purity at 95%. Men perceive platinum to be a metal is a differentiated, a marker of success & style. Rare platinum is symbolic of the rare values that sets some men apart from the others.

Elaborating on why the man today chooses platinum, Sujala Martis, Director - Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International – India says, “Platinum is as rare as the values that define men of character, which is why we call them men of platinum. Today’s man aspires to lead a life of personal greatness, beyond the status defined by wealth alone. Look at the success narratives around us – they display an extraordinary set of values. The man today wants to be appreciated for these values and that’s the legacy he wants to leave. Platinum is the preferred metal of choice for this rare breed of men.”

Men of Platinum, if anything, is a tribute to men who define themselves and their actions by values and a strict moral code. The idea is not just to define the man, but really talk about the virtues that make him so special. So the task was to create some really fresh stories about men who would justify these values and connect well with people

The idea for the campaign really stemmed from the need to redefine the conventional masculine ideal. Moving forward from the general alpha male version of masculinity seen in pop culture, Men of Platinum aims to give a voice to that rare set of men who live their lives by an even rarer set of value

The stirring new integrated advertising and marketing campaign is currently live to promote the all new range of Platinum jewellery for men. The campaign is a 360 degree program led by two TVCs, and supported by a robust communication plan that includes TV, Cinema, Print, Digital, OOH and PR across markets to ensure high reach and frequency. The content across these mediums are focused to drive awareness and recognition for the new category.

Availability: Leading retailers have a platinum counter at their stores. Please visit – www.preciousplatinum.in to get additional information on designs and locate a platinum authorised retailer near you.

Purity Assurance Program

In order to assure consumers of the purity of platinum jewellery, Platinum Guild India Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Trust Ever Assurance Services LLP to audit and monitor its Quality Assurance Scheme. Under this scheme, all authentic platinum jewellery in India comes with a Quality Assurance Card and bears the purity mark of “Pt 950” stamped inside the piece. This also serves as an assurance of a ‘buy back’ programme.

About Platinum Guild International

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation created in 1975 to develop the global platinum jewellery market. Since then, platinum jewellery has contributed ~80 million ounces of incremental demand.

PGI runs various programmes, both direct to consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers. PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes develop awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique qualities as a precious metal for fine jewellery. PGI also works collaboratively with partners globally, running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through Co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

