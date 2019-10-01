BIG FM Launches the 6th Season of its Award-winning Show 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra'

After 5 successful seasons, BIG FM is all set to launch the show's latest season starting September 30th, 2019

MUMBAI, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, launches the 6th season of its award-winning show Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra. The show establishes BIG FM as pioneers in the on-air storytelling format by capturing the true essence of nostalgia through relatable stories of human emotions. Taking this legacy forward, the upcoming season of the show offers a modern take on the same emotions and sentiments while looking at life through a contemporary lens. Airing across 47 stations, the latest offering will feature regular people's extraordinary digital stories and is slated to go on-air from 30th September on weekdays with special episodes across weekends.

Catering to a more digital-savvy audience, season 6 of Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra will weave new stories that the audience will relate to easily. Online relationships that have stood the test of time, distant families coming closer with video-calling on their smartphones, finding long lost friends across the country on Facebook, etc. are a few of the more contemporary themes that will be touched upon. With this new infusion, season 6 looks even more promising and not only caters to the current tribe of fans but adds a new dimension too for brands and advertisers to connect with their target group.

Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, "Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra has been a marquee property which has always topped the list of listeners and advertisers. The show's storytelling format clubbed with Neelesh's unique style not only makes the show engaging but is well received in our markets. With our conscious effort to provide entertainment with a purpose, the show shall provide listeners with a new experience that comes with the modern-day scenarios and churn out relatable stories on the show. With various fresh elements, the show is going to be a treat for our listeners across the country."

On the launch of Season 6, Radio host and Storyteller Neelesh Misra said, "The format of the show has been our biggest strength and will keep the essence of the show intact despite adding new elements to it. The stories in season 6 will be around relationships in everyday India, but there will be an effort to bring social consciousness which speak about taboo prevalent in society today. I strongly feel that communicators have a huge social responsibility and being in this profession, we are trying to use this power responsibly without objectifying people or being preachy. The stories will remain entertaining and will have the same soul but will be a few notches higher from its earlier seasons. Our stories will tell listeners how to see the world from another person's point of view and encourage empathy towards each other."

The award-winning show which was introduced in 2011 makes listeners nostalgic by connecting them with their experiences in their own personal life. This new season will definitely give the listeners a refreshing perspective through Neelesh's beautiful narration and story-telling skills.

About BIG FM:

BIG FM, One of India's largest radio network with 58 stations, reaches out to 1200+ towns and 50,000+ villages and over 45 crore Indians across the country. BIG FM has evolved with the changing times. With the new positioning, BIG FM will play a meaningful, relevant and compelling role in the lives of consumers. It will not just be about entertainment but a brand that has a purpose. With its extensive reach, localized content and credible RJs the brand will play the role of a 'thought inspirer' and an agent of positive change in society. The new tag line of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' reflects the philosophy that 'Changing the world for the better starts with changing your thoughts'. Realigning the programming to reflect the new positioning, BIG FM has refreshed the music promise playing your favorite music tested with the audience besides bringing on board some big names from the Radio and entertainment spaces across all key markets. The network's occasion-based programming, CSR Activities, and client integrated campaigns strongly reflect its Dhun Badal ke toh Dekho ethos. The original content-based shows and engaging brand-led campaigns has consistently won accolades at prestigious industry awards like the EMVIES, ABBYs, Asian Customer Engagement Awards, Indian Radio Forum & New York Festival.

