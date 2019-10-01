‘Team India’ to Compete at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 in New Zealand

Goa, India – Business Wire India

• Mr. HK Naik from Bangalore, Mr. Shakeel Basha from Coimbatore and Mr. V Sathyananth from Tirupur selected as BMW Motorrad ‘Team India’.

• More than 75 BMW GS motorcycle owners across India participated in Indian National Qualifier.

BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for ‘Team India’ who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020. The finalists were chosen after a two-day thrilling GS adventure at the Indian National Qualifiers held in Goa. The trio, Mr. HK Naik from Bangalore, Mr. Shakeel Basha from Coimbatore and Mr. V Sathyananth from Tirupur will proudly represent India at an international level.

More than 75 BMW GS owners participated in the adrenaline gushing biennial edition of Indian National Qualifier. Individual riders battled out various intensive stages including hard-core adventure riding and teamwork challenges. Special tests included the display of riding capability, technique, navigation, fitness, mental alertness and mechanical skills.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “Friendly competition is good - it builds skills and a community of enthusiasts. We are delighted to introduce the second edition of GS Trophy qualifiers for our customers in India - 3 times bigger than last edition. Every meter was packed with pure enduro fun. GS riders battled out intensive stages and numerous challenges focusing mainly on team spirit besides demonstrating riding skills. It was a privilege to watch the riders endure, persevere and display their skills and camaraderie on the challenging exercises. We congratulate the three winners who will proudly represent India at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy final to be held in New Zealand.”

The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three-team positions.

About the GS Trophy

The event is not a race but a team competition, pitching the GS-riding international contingent against each other in a series of challenges – and not all involve riding. With the competitors camped nightly in a bivouac, the event also fosters a sense of brotherhood, sisterhood – and camaraderie. Successful team is one that is respectful of its environment and has a great understanding of the machinery as well as the team-mates.

The seventh edition of International GS Trophy will take place from 9–16 February 2020 in New Zealand. New Zealand offers an ideal terrain where the rainforest meets glaciers, stepp-like flora meets subtropical flora. The island is characterized by high plateaus and mountain peaks with heights of well over 3000 meters as well as fjord landscapes, countless uplands and woodlands – the best conditions for exciting trails and grueling challenges.

The BMW F 850 GS is the chosen motorcycle for 2020 edition of BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy. It is a thoroughly modern middleweight adventure motorcycle and is perfectly suited to the challenge. With its off-road capable wheel combination and perky motor, it has the agility to suit the incredibly varied and often technical terrain.

The winning team from India will compete against teams from Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Malaysia/Philippines, Mexico, Middle East (UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar), Nordic (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland), North Africa (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt), Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, UK and USA.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN/

To view the image click the link below:

(R-L) - Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India, Mr. Shakeel Basha, Mr. V Sathyananth, Mr. HK Naik (Team India) and Mr. Shivapada Ray, Head, BMW Motorrad India PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)