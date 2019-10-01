CMA Join hands with Government of India on Swachhata Hi Sewa ‘Committed to play a critical role in Waste Management’

New Delhi, October 1, 2019: Mr Parameshwaran Iyer, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Mr C K Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, inaugurated the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) CONSERVE 2019 - 4th Conference on Alternate fuel and Raw Materials in Cement Industry.

On the occasion, CMA and its member companies strengthened its commitment to collaborate with the Government of India on Swachhata hi Sewa and disposal of waste and plastics.

Speaking at the Inaugural Session, Mr Parameswaran Iyer said, “CMA is playing an important role towards awareness of Swachhata Hi Sewa plastics and putting it in front and centre of the agenda. The Cement Industry is a critical partner in our goal towards – Samuchit Niptaan- the total disposal of waste and plastics. I am thankful to CMA and its Member Companies for the support.”

Speaking on India’s participation at the UN Climate Action Summit, Mr C K Mishra said, “The Indian Cement Industry found a place of prominence at the UN Climate Action Summit. Climate change threat is real and we have to work on it for real for the benefit of future generation. Technology and resource are two critical elements for transition. At the same time there is enough mettle in the Indian industry to find a way out and innovate new technology on our own”.

On the occasion, Mr Mahendra Singhi, President, CMA and MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, stated that, “The Cement Industry has shown that clean and green is profitable, sustainable and responsible. We are readying for a USD 5 trillion economy and supports the Government fully in this mission. The Indian Cement sector has played an important role in the low carbon economy transition and is fully committed for remaining efficient in terms of clean and green. We have the best of technologies to keep the sector most efficient.”

He added, “the Indian Cement Industry has been able to use almost 75 million tonnes of waste as a replacement of raw materials and fuels. But for this, so much waste would have accumulated every year creating an environmental menace, not to talk of the health hazards for society.”

Dr Shailendra Chouksey, Past President, CMA and Whole time Director JK Lakshmi Cement Limited indicated that the Hon’ble Prime Minister has truly made Swachhata hi Sewa a mass movement. We are glad to partner with the Government of India in this mammoth endeavour.

Ms Aparna Dutt Sharma, Secretary General, CMA, spoke of the numerous initiatives being taken by the Cement Industry at an institutional level accompanied by extensive Swachhata Hi Sewa awareness campaigns by the CMA member companies. She emphasised, “We are confident that CMAs Swachhata Hi Sewa partnership across Ministries of Government of India would help evolve synergistic understandings for waste management in India.”

On the occasion, a Special CMA Publication Alternate Fuels and Raw Materials in Cement Industry on the usage of AFR in Cement Industry was released. An Exhibition on AFR technology and equipments held on the sidelines was also inaugurated.

As part of Swachhata Hi Sewa mission, CMA has launched a special initiative for creating awareness campaign against single use plastic (SUP) across the schools in New Delhi and expects to carry it countrywide. The students of St Thomas school put up an energetic and enthusiastic performance for Say No to Plastic at the Inaugural Session.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)