Business highlights

DEL52 BIZ-GST COLLECTION GST collection declines to Rs 91,916cr in Sep

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in September declined to Rs 91,916 crore, as against Rs 98,202 crore in the preceding month, as per government data released on Tuesday.

DEL23 BIZ-RBI-POLICY RBI begins policy review meet; rate cut on cards to boost economy

Mumbai: The RBI on Tuesday began its rate-setting huddle amid widespread expectations that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das would slash benchmark interest rate to revive the sagging economy.

DCM46 BIZ-MAHINDRA-FORD Mahindra to take control of Ford's India auto business

New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday announced acquisition of majority stake in wholly-owned arm of Ford Motor Co (FMC) that will take over the automotive business of the US auto major in India.

DEL49 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets extend fall to 3rd day; Yes Bank crashes 22 pc

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks languished for the third straight session on Tuesday as financial sector woes, auto sales slump and weak macro data triggered an across-the-board sell-off.

DES20 AVI-DGCA-2NDLD BOEING DGCA to inspect 23 Boeing 737 planes of SpiceJet for possible cracks

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will inspect 23 Boeing 737 planes, including four freighters, operated by SpiceJet to check for any cracks in their body frames, a senior official said on Tuesday.

DCM36 BIZ-STOCKS-DHFL DHFL shares plummet 20 pc amid concerns over exposure to HDIL, PMC Bank

New Delhi: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) shares plummeted 20 per cent on Tuesday amid concerns over its possible exposure to HDIL and Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

DCM33 BIZ-STOCKS-LD YES BANK Yes Bank stock further cracks 23 pc; logs 5th consecutive session of fall

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank went into a tailspin on Tuesday despite a positive opening, tumbling nearly 23 per cent, amid worries over stress in the financial system.

DCM7 BIZ-AUTOSALES-MARUTI Maruti reports 24% dip in sales at 1,22,640 units in September

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 24.4 per cent decline in sales at 1,22,640 units in September.

