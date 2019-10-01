Syngenta invests $ 2mn for Andhra Pradesh research centre

Global agriculture firm Syngenta on Tuesday inaugurated a research centre in Andhra Pradesh with an initial investment of USD 2 million (Rs 14.23 crore). With USD 13.5 billion in sales in 2018, Syngenta is the world’s number one crop protection products and third largest seeds business company. Syngenta invests USD 1.3 billion per year in R&D globally.

Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta, on Tuesday inaugurated a world-class Syngenta Innovation and Learning Centre at Bhimadole in Eluru, the company said in a statement. This multi-purpose state-of-art the facility shall act as the Centre for Excellence for new products testing, products profiling, and new products development.

Besides an R&D centre, it houses a Syngenta Training Academy, Seedcare Institute, and Syngenta Foundation India centres. "Research and Development (R&D) is the innovation engine of Syngenta and is crucial to driving growth. In India, we aim to transfer new innovations in the hands of growers to enhance their productivity in key crops like rice, vegetables, corn, wheat, and cotton.

"Syngenta has established a large network of crop protection and seeds field research stations, sophisticated R&D facilities and laboratories and seeds production sites across India. We are happy to have one in Andhra Pradesh also now,” Fyrwald said. KC Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India, said the Syngenta Foundation training centre shall be devoted exclusively for women folks engaged in agriculture. It will also act as a support base to the Horticulture & Agriculture University.

