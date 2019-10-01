Highways ministry to utilise waste plastic for road construction

The government will utilise waste plastic in large scale for road construction, the highways ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry is encouraging the use of waste plastic in highway construction, especially on National Highways within 50 km periphery of urban areas that have a population of 5 lakh or more.

"Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has embarked upon a mission for utilising waste plastic in a big way. It has mobilised nearly 26 thousand people across the country for spreading awareness on plastic waste management. Over 61 thousand hours of shramdaan has been given to collect plastic waste. This has resulted in collection of nearly 18 thousand kilograms of waste plastic throughout the country," it said in a statement. Under the 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' programme of the government, the ministry said it has undertaken various awareness generation programmes against use of plastic, including distribution of pamphlets at toll plazas and nearby dhabas, and organizing painting / essay writing competitions in schools.

Awareness programmes are being organised at Camp site / local community centres, publicity through FM Radio, cleaning of National Highways and collection of plastic waste / polythene bags / plastic bottles, cleaning up toll plazas, and organising Swacchata Workshops for truck drivers and toll employees, it said. The ministry is discouraging the use of plastic water bottles, installing dustbins for collection of segregated waste, and is distributing cloth/jute bags, it added.

A stretch of road has recently been constructed using waste plastic on NH-48 near Dhaula Kuan. A portion of Delhi-Meerut expressway and Gurugram-Sohna road have also been planned for construction using plastic waste. Plastic waste has already been used in wearing courses of National Highways construction on the pilot basis in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the statement said.

The technology used is in compliance with the guidelines of Indian Roads Congress for the use of waste plastic in hot bituminous mixes in wearing courses.

