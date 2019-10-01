Asian Granito India Ltd expanding Bathware range

Strengthening presence in bathware segment, India's leading tiles and home decor brand - Asian Granito India Ltd is entering faucets, showers, and bath accessories to provide 'Complete Bathroom Solutions' to leverage its vast distribution reach and brand equity. Company to commence commercial operations by December 2019 with around 12-15 series and expand gradually including launching premium range in the coming time.

Company has invested around Rs. 8-10 crores for the expansion in the Sanitaryware recently and investing another Rs. 6-8 crore in expansion for faucets and showers. The company aims AGL Bathware to become Rs. 150-200 crore brand in the next 4-5 years.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Shaunak Patel and Mr. Pankaj Patel, Profit Centre Heads - AGL Bahware, said "Expansion of faucets, showers and bath accessories will complement our recently launched sanitaryware range to provide complete bathroom solutions under 'Brand AGL' along with our wide range of tiles, engineered marble and Quartz. Company is launching faucets range in the mid and mid-premium segment and will look to launch an ultra-premium range in the coming time. To begin with, the company to source high-quality products domestically & internationally and commence manufacturing once the desired volume is achieved. We are confident that our strong tiles distribution network will be a key to gaining market traction in the faucets and sanitaryware." The concept of a bathroom has evolved from its primitive utility to becoming a lifestyle solution in recent years. Today, bathrooms are increasingly being equipped with a range of solutions, including bathware range and high-tech shower systems to enhance its appearance and comfort level of people.

Asian Granito India Ltd has over 6,500 touch points with dealer & sub-dealer network; 300+ exclusive AGL Tiles showrooms and 13 Company-owned Display Centres across India. Bathware division will build a network of 500 plus dealer touch-points with over 50 distributors for the faucets and sanitaryware over the next 12-18 months.

Mr. Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director and Mr. Mukesh Patel, Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "This diversification is in line with our vision to create beautiful surroundings for people around the World. Company is committed on its growth strategy to focus on Asset light and Capital light business model, becoming a strong retail brand in the domestic as well as exports market and achieve a leadership position in key business segments. In line with our strategy, we are investing Rs. 6-8 crore in faucets expansion; Along with sanitaryware we expect the AGL Bathware to become Rs. 150-200 crore brand in the next 4-5 years". Faucets, showers, and bath accessories market is estimated at around Rs. 9,000 crores and growing at around 13-15% annually.

(With inputs from Asian Asian Granito India Ltd)