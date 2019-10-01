DGFT asks pulses traders to complete imports by October 31

The Commerce Ministry has asked pulses importers to complete their imports by October 31 this year, failing which they may be debarred for allotment of quota of pulses in future.

"All importers are requested to stick to the date and complete their import by October 31, 2019, failing which the importers may be debarred for allotment of quota of pulses in future," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice.

On September 11, the DGFT had stated that imports should arrive on Indian ports latest by October 31 and the validity period of the allotment will not be enhanced.

