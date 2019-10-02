Priority on infra investment can help generate large no of jobs: Report

The government can create a large number of jobs by making infrastructure investment it's priority and roping in the private sector in it, a report has said. India faces a crucial policy challenge of ensuring access to adequate employment for its 473 million-strong workforce, an IDFC Institute report on "Infrastructure Priorities for Job Creation in India" has said.

"By prioritizing infrastructure investment, governments can provide direct employment in large numbers. And they can enable the private sector which is impeded by absent or poor infrastructure," the report said. It also said that a dynamic private sector is essential for meeting this challenge and the state has an equally critical role to play.

The report uses data from a primary survey of 2,500 enterprises across 18 districts and a model to estimate the number of jobs created as a result of costs saved by firms. It found that connectivity, in the form of high-quality roads, has the potential to catalyze firm growth and spur job creation across different economic geographies.

"The starting assumption is that urbanization is crucial for creating jobs. Therefore, by providing infrastructure in areas that have the potential for rapid urbanization, policymakers can leverage agglomeration economies to boost net employment," the report said. It said 61 percent of the firms in the agro-allied region stated that roads were a problem. The second most common problem, cited by 33 percent of firms, was electricity and around 28 percent of agro-allied firms identified water supply as an issue.

The report said that the leading infrastructure issue for industrial firms was roads, with 84 percent of them identifying it as an impediment. "The second most cited problem was wastewater and effluent treatment (33 percent), followed closely by water supply (32 percent). The most cited infrastructure problem for services firms was roads (64.5 percent), followed by electricity (33 percent) and water supply (23 percent)," the report said.

