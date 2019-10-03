N. A. Shah Consolidates its Position in the Accounting and Consultancy Space

M. A. Parikh & Co. merges into N. A. Shah

MUMBAI, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N. A. Shah Associates LLP, an accountancy firm offering a suite of value-added direct tax, indirect tax, audit and advisory services since 1965, today announced that it has consolidated its position by merging M. A. Parikh & Co., a Mumbai-based firm rendering multi-faceted services into N. A. Shah.

Established in 1980, M. A. Parikh & Co. offers services in audit & assurance, internal audit, taxation and consultancy.

Post-merger, the partners of M. A. Parikh shall join N. A. Shah as partners. As a result of the merger, N. A. Shah's employee base will scale to more than 230 people with over 80 chartered accountants.

The merger is a key strategic move for both firms, offering immediate benefit for clients by enhancing their high-quality audit and taxation offering to India Inc.

Ashok Shah, Partner at N. A. Shah Associates LLP, said: "This decision further strengthens our reputation as providers of differentiated value in the Audit, Direct and Indirect Tax and Business Advisory space. Above all, this move reflects the shared value of both firms in ensuring that the standard of work delivered meets global standards."

Sandeep Shah, Partner at N. A. Shah Associates LLP, said: "As the nature of tax and audit evolves, our aim is to offer a holistic, uniquely coordinated and customised services to all our clients."

Ajit Shah, Partner at M. A. Parikh & Co., said: "We are focused on strengthening our relationships in the industry and this decision ensures that our clients continue to receive the focused, bespoke and unparalleled level of service we pride ourselves on."

About N. A. Shah Associates LLP

N. A. Shah Associates LLP is a professional services firm founded by the late N. A. Shah in 1965. For more than 50 years, the firm has consistently delivered authentic and simple solutions relevant to clients' complex business challenges. N. A. Shah Associates has complementing depths of expertise and experience. The firm prides itself on its collaborative and inclusive culture. Apart from its people, N. A. Shah Associates' greatest assets are the relationships it has built over five decades. Most of them have lasted decades and have been nurtured through an understanding of the clients' businesses and close alignment with their objectives.

Visit: https://www.nashah.com/

About M. A. Parikh & Co.

M. A. Parikh & Co. was founded by Late Manubhai A. Parikh in 1980 along with present Senior Partners, Ajit Shah and Rohit Adalja. Prior to this, he was the founding partner of Bhatt & Parikh established in 1950.

M. A. Parikh has extensive experience in providing audit and assurance, tax and advisory services across diverse industries and businesses which include large industrial houses, Corporates, MNCs and others. With a highly experienced team of professionals ably led by founder partners with over four decades of experience, the firm is known for its cutting-edge advisory in tax, litigation, and regulatory matters. The client base includes third generation business families which lends ample testimony to the goodwill of the firm.

