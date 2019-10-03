EV usage for mass-scale purposes to drive more benefits for India: OMI

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTl) Using electric vehicles for mass-scale purposes - like passenger transit and hyperlocal deliveries - will drive more benefits for India, unlike western markets that focus on using the new-age vehicles for personal mobility, according to Ola Mobility Institute (OMI). "In western markets, it is about electrification of personal cars. For India, electrification of high utilitsation vehicles like e-rickshaws or e-vehicles for hyperlocal deliveries will maximise the benefits of e-mobility and make the promise of EVs more inclusive," OMI Associate Director Aishwarya Raman told PTI on the sidelines of the India Economic Summit.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum and OMI, India has potential to become one of the largest electric vehicles markets in the world. This is on the back of strong push by the government to curb pollution and reduce reliance on import-dependent fossil fuel.

The report, however, states that the uptake of EVs has been slow in the country due to the high upfront as well as lifecycle costs. It noted that long-term investment in research and development (R&D) will create sustained growth.

It said there are 10 states and union territories (UTs) that are leading the way in building production, infrastructure and services to increase the momentum of EV usage in India. These states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Raman said there are many opportunities in the sector across the value chains, whether it is production, infrastructure or services. "Fuelled by the national agenda of electrification and bolstered by government-led initiatives, public and private sectors alike are taking steps towards electric mobility. Use of EVs for delivery by e-commerce companies is an example," she said.

