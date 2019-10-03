NTPC increases capacity of 2 thermal power stations

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has added two power generation units of 660 megawatt (MW) each at Tanda and Khargone thermal power plants. "Unit 1 of 660 MW of stage-II of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 MW) and Unit 1 of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Station (2x660MW) have been added to the installed capacity of NTPC," the company said in a BSE filing.

The total installed power generation capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 48,645 MW and 57,106 MW, respectively, it added. Khargone Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh is the country's first ultra-supercritical plant that operates at an efficiency of 41.5 per cent. The high efficiency will result in less coal consumption for generating same amount of electricity vis-a-vis supercritical plants and will result in reduction of 3.3 per cent carbon dioxide emissions, the statement said.

NTPC currently operates 54 power stations (23 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, two hydro, one wind and 11 solar projects) and has 10 coal and one gas station, owned in joint ventures or through subsidiaries taking the total capacity to 57,106 MW. The company aims to achieve total installed capacity of 130 gigawatts by 2032.

