Business highlights

DEL15 BIZ-AGRI-ONION Wholesale onion prices fall below Rs 30/kg at Lasalgaon after govt measures

Mumbai: Onion prices declined below Rs 30 per kg level at Lasalgaon in Maharasthra, Asia's largest wholesale market for the bulb crop, after the government banned export and imposed stock limit on traders.

DEL39 BIZ-LD STOCKS Indian equities continue to crumble under weight of economic worries

Mumbai:Indian equities continued to reel under selling pressure for a fourth straight session on Thursday as GST shortfall, financial sector woes and renewed concerns over global trade presented a cocktail of worries for investors.

DCM31 BIZ-PASWAN-WATER Govt to make BIS standard must for tap water in select cities, to start consultation soon: Paswan

New Delhi: The Centre will soon start consultation process to make mandatory compliance of the BIS quality standard for tap water to begin with in the national capital, state capitals and 100 smart cities, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

DCM30 BIZ-RBI-POLICY RBI likely to cut policy rate on Friday to boost economy

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to go for yet another rate cut on Friday, the fifth in a row, as inflation is within the comfort zone and the need to boost the economy is pressing.

DCM26 BIZ-STOCKS-LD YES BANK Yes Bank back in green after 5-day fall, zooms nearly 34 pc

New Delhi: Reversing fall for five consecutive sessions, Yes Bank's shares soared nearly 34 per cent on Thursday after the lender said its financials are strong and liquidity is well in excess of regulatory requirements.

DCM13 BIZ-WEF-KANT Many more structural reforms in offing to propel growth: Kant

New Delhi: There will be many more structural reforms by the government in the coming days to push economy to a high growth trajectory, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

DCM4 BIZ-WEF-ECONOMY Favourable conditions exist to achieve $5 trillion economy target: Official

New Delhi: With a strong policy driven government at the Centre, favourable conditions exist in India to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, a top government official said on Thursday.

BCM6 UNITED-BANK-CHOKSI United Bank names Choksi, Gitanjali Jems as willful defaulters

Mumbai: State-run United Bank of India on Thursday issued a public notice declaring Gitanjali Gems and its fugitive owner Mehul Choksi as willful defaulters and sent them notices seeking repayment of Rs 332 crore dues.

