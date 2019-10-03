Eurotech Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Embedded Systems and IoT-based Solutions for the Rail Systems Market

Based on its recent analysis of the European Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for rail systems market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Italy-based Eurotech with the 2019 European Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award. Its hardware line for rolling stock and secure IoT integration platform has attracted the attention of top rail industry participants, such as operators and train manufacturers like Deutsche Bahn. Its compact compute, data storage, transmission, and signalling system devices help urban and freight rail companies monitor life cycle performance, detect anomalies, and manage systems more effectively.

"Eurotech's two core IoT and cloud computing products—Everyware Software Framework (ESF), an edge device middleware; and Everyware Cloud, a cloud IoT integration platform—have resulted in a highly integrated suite. It endows its Everyware IoT solution with an IoT infrastructure that can be managed from the data centre/cloud," said Guruguhan Nataraj, Industry Analyst. "Eurotech open sources all core software through the Eclipse community, which has grown to a 275+ member network for innovation and collaboration. Eclipse is one of most respected platforms for open source software, open innovation, and collaboration."

In addition to transportation and mobility, Eurotech targets the industrial, energy, defence, and healthcare verticals. Three strategic acquisitions have placed it among the top 10 companies in the embedded systems market globally: the US control systems manufacturer Arcom, the embedded systems maker Applied Data Systems (ADS), and Advanet, a Japanese provider of hard-realtime and high-performance boards & systems. Significantly, in 2017, it signed a partnership with VMware to combine its technology with Eurotech's IoT gateway and edge server portfolio. Additional partnerships include Cloudera, AWS, AAEON, Software AG/Cumulocity, and the IoT wing of Microsoft (Microsoft Azure).

Eurotech's IoT and embedded systems technology and its high-performance computers have been well received in Europe and globally. This is partly due to its ability to deliver an extensive portfolio of sub-systems to integrators and operators in the rail industry. The company is not only a leading supplier of smart sensors for non-intrusive, very accurate passenger counting, but also offers off-the-shelf and customised storage systems, displays, on-board wireless access nodes, video processing systems, and data loggers.

"As an end-to-end solution provider of hardware, software, and cloud platforms in the same package, Eurotech's implementation speed sets it apart from competitors," noted Guruguhan Nataraj. "Its future-proof technologies, strategic partnerships, and customer centricity have given it a distinct competitive edge and positioned it for continued growth in the future."

"We are excited receiving this very special recognition from Frost & Sullivan," commented Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer of Eurotech. "Recent major project wins with railway operators and large system integrators, leveraging our hardware and software offering, confirm the results of the Frost & Sullivan analysts work on IoT technology stacks and solutions for the Rail Systems Market. The combination of our strong vertical expertise and hardware offering in transportation with our open IoT software architecture and ecosystem approach, does help to address the complexity of IoT solutions in transportation and to significantly reduce the risk and cost associated with designing, deploying and maintaining IoT solutions."

