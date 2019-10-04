International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

REFILE-Cargo plane crash lands in western Ukraine

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 04-10-2019 11:46 IST
REFILE-Cargo plane crash lands in western Ukraine

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Ukrainian Antonov-12 cargo airplane made an emergency landing 1.5 kilometers from the Lviv airport after disappearing from radar in western Ukraine early on Friday, Ukraine's emergencies service said.

The Soviet-designed four-engine plane vanished from radar at 7:10 a.m. local time (0410 GMT) when it was 13.7 kilometers from the airport, the service said in a statement. At 07:29, a crew member called the service and reported that the plane had made an emergency landing. The plane was found 1.5 km from the airport.

"Burning is not observed. The crew is being removed from the damaged aircraft," the service said, giving no reason for the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019