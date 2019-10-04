Maruti sells over 2 lakh units of BS VI cars in 6 months

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has sold over 2 lakh units of BS-VI emission compliant vehicles in just six months of launching first such car in the country. The auto major had launched its BS-VI compliant range, starting with Alto 800 and Baleno in April 2019.

The company has eight models, out of 16, which are now BS-VI compliant. "We believe that mass adoption is one of the most important factors for the success of any new technology. Offering eight BS 6 compliant petrol vehicles in the mass segment, much ahead of the timeline, has helped us to reach this technology to a larger customer base," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

Early introduction of the BS-VI range represents the company's commitment to the government's vision for a clean and green environment, he added. The upgraded petrol vehicles lead to a reduction of nearly 25 percent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions.

The BS-VI compliant petrol vehicles can run on BS-IV petrol as well.

