Tata Motors launches limited edition Tiago Wizz priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched a limited edition of its entry level model Tiago priced at Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Tiago Wizz comes with a 1.2 litre multi-drive petrol engine.

"The Tiago is one of the most popular car in its segment and has been on constant growth since its launch..This youthful limited edition will add to the premium and fun quotient of the brand," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Head Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement. The company has sold over 2.5 lakh Tiago units since its launch in April 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)