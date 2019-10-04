Russian firm ships second steam generator to KNPP

Russia's Roastom State Atomic Energy Corporation on Friday said it has shipped the second steam generator for the under-construction fourth unit of Indo-Russian joint venture Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu. Atomenergomash, the machine building division of Rosatom, in a release here said the generator, measuring over 15 metres in length and weighing 340 tonne, was expected to reach Kudankulam in Tirunelveli district in southern Tamil Nadu after travelling about 21,000 kms through multi-modal transport with complex logistics.

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is the technical consultant and main equipment supplier to KNPP and the first steam generator was supplied in May this year, it said. Four steam generators were required for one power unit of a nuclear power plant of this type.

The heat generated from the power plant is removed from the reactor's core by coolant, which passes through the core. "This thermal energy is used to produce water steam in the steam generator", the release said.

In August, Rosatom had said it completed the supply of the main equipment, including molten core catcher, embedded parts of the reactor pit and dry protection, for the third unit of KNPP. Under the pact with Russia, the KNPP would have six units of 1000 MWe each. The first and second units started commercial operations in December 2014 and March 2016 respectively.

According to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, the unit III and IV, currently under different stages of construction, are expected to begin commercial operations in March and November 2023 respectively..

