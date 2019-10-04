International Development News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on modest job growth in Sept

Reuters
Updated: 04-10-2019 19:06 IST
U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after data showed a moderate increase in job growth in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to a 50-year low, easing worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,271.70.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.93 points, or 0.27%, at 2,918.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.17 points, or 0.46%, to 7,908.44 at the opening bell.

