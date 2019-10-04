PepsiCo's potato chip brand LAY’S on Friday announced to rope in Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassadors. As part of their association, both the stars will be part of LAY’S new campaign and will feature in series of films together.

Commenting on the development PepsiCo India Sr Director, Marketing – Foods category Dilen Gandhi said: "Not only are they both amazing youth icons but also among the most talented actors of their generation. We are confident that combining LAY’S, one of India’s most loved brands with Ranbir and Alia’s talents will enable us to tell the kind of stories that strongly resonate with not just our consumers but the country at large.”

***** Groupe SEB ropes in Yami Gautam for Maharaja Whiteline

* Appliance maker Groupe SEB India on Friday annouced to rope in Bollywood actress Yami Gautam as a brand ambassador for its brand Maharaja Whiteline. Gautam, will be the face of the new communication campaign that will be launched around the festive season this year, Groupe SEB India said in a statement.

Groupe SEB India is the Indian arm of Groupe SEB, a France-based global leader in small equipment segment. In 2014, the Groupe SEB acquired Maharaja Whiteline, a small domestic appliances maker in India.

Bikano expects up to 25% growth in festive season * Fast food and snacks retailer Bikano, part of Bikanerwala Group, is eyeing 20-25 per cent sales growth this festive season as it expands product offerings.

Bikano has introduce many products like Kids Zone, Anmol, Rasmol, Shahi Nazrana, Meetha Chatpata etc. Commenting on this, Bikano vice president Ajay Aggarwal said: "This festive season we are expecting 20 to 25 percent sales growth. Our interest is to create a portfolio for Indian local requirements. To fulfil this we have come out with these product ranges keeping in mind requirements of people of all age." KRH SHW

