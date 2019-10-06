B'desh, China, UK tourists throng Kolkata during Durga Puja

Visitors from Bangladesh, China, and the United Kingdom have topped the list of people from abroad who are thronging the city during Durga Puja, a travel e-commerce company claimed. Kolkata's Durga Puja is India's official nomination for UNESCO's 2020 list of cultural institutions from around the world that require protection and preservation.

Amsterdam-based travel major Booking.com said China, which was seventh among the top 10 countries from where people visited the city during Durga Puja in 2018, has climbed to the second spot this year. The data is based on bookings made by travellers till October 27 this year, it said.

New Zealand, South Africa, and Canada are among the top 10 countries from where people are visiting Kolkata to witness Durga Puja this year, the firm said. "Departing from the earlier trend of festive season travel being limited to people returning home, travellers from across the world are now visiting India to experience the country's varied festivities," Manager of Booking.com for India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Ritu Mehrotra, said.

