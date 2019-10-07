JLR sales dip marginally to 1.29 lakh units in Sept quarter

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported a marginal decline in sales in the July-September quarter at 1,28,953 units as compared with same period of last year. Jaguar retail sales for the quarter stood at 37,323 units, down 11 per cent year-on-year, while Land Rover retails were at 91,630 vehicles, up 4.2 per cent as compared with same period of last year.

The results reflect an encouraging recovery of retail sales in China (up 24.3 per cent), with a third consecutive month of double-digit sales growth for the company in the region, JLR said in a statement. "Against challenging market headwinds for the third consecutive month we have achieved double-digit growth in China, benefitting from our local turnaround plan and performing ahead of the broader market. We have also outperformed shrinking markets in other regions," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

