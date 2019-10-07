International Development News
AfDB’s seminar in Tunis opens door for biz opportunities in North Africa

Devdiscourse News Desk Tunis
Updated: 07-10-2019 16:46 IST
Following the presentations, bilateral meetings were also held between the various private sector players and the Bank’s technical teams. Image Credit: AfDB

The African Development Bank recently organized a seminar of business opportunities in Tunisia's capital, Tunis. After Nairobi and Johannesburg, the presentation in Tunis was intended to enhance dialogue between the Bank and the private sector while identifying new investment and financing opportunities.

Around 200 participants attended the seminar from 23 nations representing companies from industry, civil engineering, public works and consulting. Lassaad Lachaal, Special Adviser to the Akinwumi Adesina, the President of African Development Bank, delivered the opening address on behalf of the Bank's Director General for North Africa, Mohamed El Azizi. He mainly highlighted the purpose of this seminar 'born from this ambition to transform the continent's great potential for growth and jobs. And concretely in better living conditions for the African populations.'

The Head of the Bank's Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Division, Valérie Dabady emphasized 'the importance of the private sector, which, thanks to transfers of expertise and structuring know-how, is essential to accompany a project. optimal implementation of Bank operations to contribute to the economic transformation of the continent.'

Following the presentations, bilateral meetings were also held between the various private sector players and the Bank's technical teams. These exchanges augur future collaborations that will support the operations of the institution.

The partnership between the African Development Bank and the countries of North Africa has lasted for nearly half a century, mobilizing a total financial commitment of the institution of some USD 23.7 billion. These funds cover different sectors such as energy, water, transport, agriculture and social development.

COUNTRY : Tunisia
