Swiggy to expand presence to 600 cities, 200 universities in 2019

Leading food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it will expand presence to 600 cities and 200 universities across the country by December this year. The company currently is present in 500 cities and 75 universities, Swiggy said in a statement.

Through its Swiggy Launchpad Programme, the company is seeking to enable students to set up Swiggy's operations in their universities. Swiggy views students as its strongest brand ambassadors and plans to expand to 200 universities by December 2019, the statement said. At the same time, Swiggy continues to add sustainable value to the ecosystem in these town, he added.

Since its inception five years ago, the company has received an overwhelming response from tier 3 and 4 cities, allowing it to successfully penetrate even the smallest markets across the country, it added. "With presence in 500 cities and 75 universities, Swiggy already has the widest reach in the country. We will further expand this to 600 cities and 200 universities by December 2019," Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

Swiggy currently connects consumers to over 1,40,000 restaurant partners in 500 cities.

