International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Business brief

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:32 IST
Business brief

Satya MicroCapital has roped in Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) Chairman Navin Surya on its board.

He will be an independent director to the company's board, Satya MicroCaptial said in a release.

"His presence on the company board as an independent director will add weight to the momentum we have gained towards achieving our vision of becoming the preferred microfinance institution for the unbanked and underserved rural population in India. We look forward to working with him," Vivek Tiwari, MD and CEO, Satya MicroCapital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : population India CEO MD
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019