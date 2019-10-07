Business brief

Satya MicroCapital has roped in Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) Chairman Navin Surya on its board.

He will be an independent director to the company's board, Satya MicroCaptial said in a release.

"His presence on the company board as an independent director will add weight to the momentum we have gained towards achieving our vision of becoming the preferred microfinance institution for the unbanked and underserved rural population in India. We look forward to working with him," Vivek Tiwari, MD and CEO, Satya MicroCapital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)