International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as trade worries mount

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 08-10-2019 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as trade worries mount

Image Credit: pixbay.com

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, as a report the Trump administration was moving ahead with discussions around possible curbs on capital flows into China stirred up fresh worries over the outcome of high-level trade talks later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.43 points, or 0.76%, at the open to 26,276.59.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.39 points, or 0.63%, at 2,920.40. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.02 points, or 0.73%, to 7,898.27 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : US administration Trump China bell
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019