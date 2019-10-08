Iran's foreign minister was quoted on Tuesday as signaling his country would be willing to sit down to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh had to stop "killing people".

"In a situation where the Saudis would like to negotiate with Iran, if they pursue regional issues at the negotiating table and not by killing people, they will certainly have the Islamic Republic along with them," Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the official IRIB news agency.

Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia are arch-foes in the Gulf region, backing different sides in the Yemen and Syrian conflicts.

