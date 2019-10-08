International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Petrobras removes 133 tonnes of oil from Brazil's beaches, CEO says

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 08-10-2019 20:42 IST
Petrobras removes 133 tonnes of oil from Brazil's beaches, CEO says

Image Credit: Pixabay

State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro has collected 133 tonnes of oil along Brazil's northeastern shoreline, Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said on Tuesday, in an unexplained mystery he said was worrying.

Speaking with lawmakers, he said the company had not identified any of its own oil in its analyses.

He also said that, in order to maintain stable production, Petrobras, as the company is known, needed new reserves of 1 billion barrels per year, at a cost of $3 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : shoreline lawmakers Brazil
COUNTRY : Brazil
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019