'Healthcare sector needs to adopt new digital tools for effective interaction with patients'

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 08-10-2019 22:33 IST
The healthcare sector needs to adopt new digital tools and utilize them to enable effective patient interactions, according to a report.

In its report, a healthcare advocacy firm SPAG also said leveraging social media platforms like LinkedIn would help provide strong resource center for knowledge, expertise and a pool of new ideas. "We believe that the next decade will be even more exciting for the healthcare industry," said Aman Gupta, co-founder and managing partner of SPAG.

There is a need to build a narrative that considers value, expertise, and trust as three key drivers and a cohesive proposition for each stakeholder in the sector, he added.

