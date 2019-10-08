'Healthcare sector needs to adopt new digital tools for effective interaction with patients'

The healthcare sector needs to adopt new digital tools and utilize them to enable effective patient interactions, according to a report.

In its report, a healthcare advocacy firm SPAG also said leveraging social media platforms like LinkedIn would help provide strong resource center for knowledge, expertise and a pool of new ideas. "We believe that the next decade will be even more exciting for the healthcare industry," said Aman Gupta, co-founder and managing partner of SPAG.

There is a need to build a narrative that considers value, expertise, and trust as three key drivers and a cohesive proposition for each stakeholder in the sector, he added.

