Property industry provided opportunity to showcase best projects at API Summit

Property developers, suppliers, and owners were provided an opportunity to showcase their best projects and services from across sub-Saharan Africa at the annual Africa Property Investment (API) (APIEvents.com) Awards which were on held on the 2nd of October 2019, at a gala networking dinner held at the exclusive Alice & Fifth Restaurant.
A key component of the 10th API Summit, Africa's largest investment, and real estate development, the Awards, now in their third year, recognized innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry across 13 categories. The categories covered projects and the leaders shaping the future of Africa's real estate sector. These categories covered: Retail, Office, Mixed Use, Green Building, Hotel, Alternative Asset, Architectural Design, Banking, High-end residential, Logistics and best women in Property.
The winning developments, project teams, and professionals came from Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Namibia, Mauritius, and Rwanda, and critically provided a moment of peer recognition for completed projects, says the managing Director of API Events' Kfir Rusin.
The projects were judged on a wide range of criteria including location, infrastructure and transport access, integration into the environment, originality of the concept, technical and architectural quality, services offered, sensitivity to the local community, innovation, sustainability, corporate staff involvement, response to market demands, financial performance, occupancy, and the impact of the project on economic convergence.
Kfir Rusin, Managing Director of API Events: "We congratulate all the winners and finalists as well as their respective project teams. They have set an exceptionally high standard for real estate developments across sub-Saharan Africa and continue to shape the African built environment landscape. API Events is proud to be associated with these companies and wishes to aid in further pushing the boundaries of excellence for African property development."
The caliber of entries was world-class and the panel of judges had a challenging time selecting the winners, nevertheless, they managed to hone in on the worthy projects. Here are the winners for each category from the 2019 Africa Property Investment Awards.
The 3rd Annual API Awards Winners
BEST AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Karibu Homes | Nairobi, Kenya
BEST ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN
Tatu City Education Village (Crawford International School) | Nairobi, Kenya
Project Team Award Winner: Boogertman+Partners Architects
BEST COMMERCIAL OFFICE DEVELOPMENT
SU Tower | Accra, Ghana
Project Team Awarded Winner: Boogertman+Partners Architects,
BEST GREEN BUILDING
Mon Tresor Business Gateway - Office Park | Plaine Magnien, Mauritius
Project team Award Winner: Omnicane Ltd
BEST HIGH-END RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
Purple Haze | Nairobi, Kenya
Project team Award Winner: Dewbury Limited
BEST HOTEL DEVELOPMENT
Hilton Garden Inn Mbabane| Mbabane, eSwatini
Project team Award Winner: Paragon Architects
TOP AFRICAN REAL ESTATE BANK OF THE YEAR
Nedbank CIB
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
East Park Mall | Lusaka, Zambia
Project team Award Winner: Graduare Property Development Limited
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
Appolonia City| Accra, Ghana
Project Team Award Winner: Rendeavour
BEST INDUSTRIAL & LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT
Agility Logistics Parks| Maputo, Mozambique
Project team Award Winner: Agility Africa
YOUNG PROPERTY PERSON OF THE YEAR
Neltah Mosimanegape | Tempest Gold, Botswana
WOMEN IN AFRICAN REAL ESTATE
Oluwatosin Ajose | Deal HQ Partners, Nigeria
BEST PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Land Layby, Nigeria
