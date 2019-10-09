Property industry provided opportunity to showcase best projects at API Summit

Property developers, suppliers, and owners were provided an opportunity to showcase their best projects and services from across sub-Saharan Africa at the annual Africa Property Investment (API) (APIEvents.com) Awards which were on held on the 2nd of October 2019, at a gala networking dinner held at the exclusive Alice & Fifth Restaurant.

A key component of the 10th API Summit, Africa's largest investment, and real estate development, the Awards, now in their third year, recognized innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry across 13 categories. The categories covered projects and the leaders shaping the future of Africa's real estate sector. These categories covered: Retail, Office, Mixed Use, Green Building, Hotel, Alternative Asset, Architectural Design, Banking, High-end residential, Logistics and best women in Property.

The winning developments, project teams, and professionals came from Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Namibia, Mauritius, and Rwanda, and critically provided a moment of peer recognition for completed projects, says the managing Director of API Events' Kfir Rusin.

The projects were judged on a wide range of criteria including location, infrastructure and transport access, integration into the environment, originality of the concept, technical and architectural quality, services offered, sensitivity to the local community, innovation, sustainability, corporate staff involvement, response to market demands, financial performance, occupancy, and the impact of the project on economic convergence.

Kfir Rusin, Managing Director of API Events: "We congratulate all the winners and finalists as well as their respective project teams. They have set an exceptionally high standard for real estate developments across sub-Saharan Africa and continue to shape the African built environment landscape. API Events is proud to be associated with these companies and wishes to aid in further pushing the boundaries of excellence for African property development."

The caliber of entries was world-class and the panel of judges had a challenging time selecting the winners, nevertheless, they managed to hone in on the worthy projects. Here are the winners for each category from the 2019 Africa Property Investment Awards.

The 3rd Annual API Awards Winners

BEST AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Karibu Homes | Nairobi, Kenya

BEST ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Tatu City Education Village (Crawford International School) | Nairobi, Kenya

Project Team Award Winner: Boogertman+Partners Architects

BEST COMMERCIAL OFFICE DEVELOPMENT

SU Tower | Accra, Ghana

Project Team Awarded Winner: Boogertman+Partners Architects,

BEST GREEN BUILDING

Mon Tresor Business Gateway - Office Park | Plaine Magnien, Mauritius

Project team Award Winner: Omnicane Ltd

BEST HIGH-END RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

Purple Haze | Nairobi, Kenya​

Project team Award Winner: Dewbury Limited

BEST HOTEL DEVELOPMENT

Hilton Garden Inn Mbabane| Mbabane, eSwatini

Project team Award Winner: Paragon Architects

TOP AFRICAN REAL ESTATE BANK OF THE YEAR

Nedbank CIB

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

East Park Mall | Lusaka, Zambia

Project team Award Winner: Graduare Property Development Limited

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

Appolonia City| Accra, Ghana​

Project Team Award Winner: Rendeavour

BEST INDUSTRIAL & LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT

Agility Logistics Parks| Maputo, Mozambique

Project team Award Winner: Agility Africa

YOUNG PROPERTY PERSON OF THE YEAR

Neltah Mosimanegape | Tempest Gold, Botswana

WOMEN IN AFRICAN REAL ESTATE

Oluwatosin Ajose | Deal HQ Partners, Nigeria

BEST PROPERTY TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Land Layby, Nigeria

